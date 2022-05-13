Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Smead Capital Management, Inc.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $4,313,000,000. The top holdings were CLR(10.29%), OXY(7.28%), and AXP(6.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smead Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 407,746 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/13/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $167.87 per share and a market cap of $329,833,234,000. The stock has returned 58.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 3,446,231 shares of NYSE:MAC for a total holding of 13,432,844. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.05.

On 05/13/2022, Macerich Co traded for a price of $12.6 per share and a market cap of $2,704,529,000. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Macerich Co has a price-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 404,413 shares of NYSE:SPG for a total holding of 1,714,115. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.65.

On 05/13/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $116.78 per share and a market cap of $38,379,347,000. The stock has returned 3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-book ratio of 11.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Smead Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 644,683 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.85.

On 05/13/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $102.91 per share and a market cap of $133,108,893,000. The stock has returned 82.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. bought 1,833,220 shares of NAS:DISCK for a total holding of 5,739,529. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.24.

On 05/13/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $12,489,868,000. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

