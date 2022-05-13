Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2885 SAND HILL ROAD MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 151 stocks valued at a total of $2,105,000,000. The top holdings were VEA(13.00%), IVV(12.57%), and DDOG(9.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 2,664,902 shares. The trade had a 4.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.48 per share and a market cap of $71,027,990,000. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 1,482,427 shares. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.55 per share and a market cap of $97,543,950,000. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 343,150 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.97.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.44 per share and a market cap of $12,219,624,000. The stock has returned -8.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Jasper Ridge Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 118,434 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,573,939,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.27.

The guru sold out of their 2,683,977-share investment in NAS:HOOD. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.38 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Robinhood Markets Inc traded for a price of $10.69 per share and a market cap of $9,319,934,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

