Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Covey Capital Advisors, LLC

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $82,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(14.61%), V(8.07%), and GOOG(7.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Covey Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VRT by 80,383 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.91.

On 05/13/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $11.3 per share and a market cap of $4,256,554,000. The stock has returned -51.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1078.35, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IAC by 13,833 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 05/13/2022, IAC/InterActiveCorp traded for a price of $81.5 per share and a market cap of $7,324,692,000. The stock has returned -47.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVR by 257 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5103.32.

On 05/13/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4293.57 per share and a market cap of $14,124,414,000. The stock has returned -10.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IT by 4,216 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $289.47.

On 05/13/2022, Gartner Inc traded for a price of $255.52 per share and a market cap of $20,579,338,000. The stock has returned 11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gartner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-book ratio of 175.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 16,052 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.05.

On 05/13/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $65.61 per share and a market cap of $124,419,590,000. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

