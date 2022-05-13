Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 OVERHILL ROAD SCARSDALE, NY 10583

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $461,000,000. The top holdings were ENS(9.07%), MTRN(7.81%), and BLDR(7.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACK Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,253,600-share investment in NYSE:SMRT. Previously, the stock had a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.22 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, SmartRent Inc traded for a price of $4.71 per share and a market cap of $914,072,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SmartRent Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The guru sold out of their 1,972,600-share investment in NYSE:SLCA. Previously, the stock had a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.62 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, US Silica Holdings Inc traded for a price of $16.61 per share and a market cap of $1,253,679,000. The stock has returned 39.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Silica Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ACK Asset Management LLC bought 873,500 shares of NAS:SWIM for a total holding of 1,908,500. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.69.

On 05/13/2022, Latham Group Inc traded for a price of $11.32 per share and a market cap of $1,353,010,000. The stock has returned -61.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Latham Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1453.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The guru sold out of their 1,161,000-share investment in NAS:EVLV. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.28 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.31 per share and a market cap of $331,073,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 163.00, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.53 and a price-sales ratio of 15.91.

The guru sold out of their 132,700-share investment in NAS:NVEC. Previously, the stock had a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.17 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, NVE Corp traded for a price of $47.43 per share and a market cap of $229,128,000. The stock has returned -28.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVE Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

