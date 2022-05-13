Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $208,000,000. The top holdings were QCOM(10.92%), WFC(9.13%), and XOM(8.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 172,900 shares. The trade had a 6.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.71.

On 05/13/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $91.92 per share and a market cap of $136,704,813,000. The stock has returned 13.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought 52,100 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 59,100. The trade had a 5.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,952,000. The stock has returned -36.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 194,000 shares. The trade had a 5.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.13.

On 05/13/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $73.01 per share and a market cap of $24,668,078,000. The stock has returned 13.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 27-share investment in NYSE:BRK.A. Previously, the stock had a 4.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485284 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $465011 per share and a market cap of $684,369,168,000. The stock has returned 8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 168,600 shares. The trade had a 4.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/13/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.86 per share and a market cap of $375,493,367,000. The stock has returned 49.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

