Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $42,000,000. The top holdings were BKR(5.16%), HAL(5.00%), and HP(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,820-share investment in NYSE:BP. Previously, the stock had a 3.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.53 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $30.49 per share and a market cap of $98,263,150,000. The stock has returned 18.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,020-share investment in NAS:ENPH. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.64 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $157.79 per share and a market cap of $21,306,105,000. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.09, a price-book ratio of 61.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.67 and a price-sales ratio of 14.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,820 shares in ARCA:USO, giving the stock a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.26 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, United States Oil Fund traded for a price of $81.28 per share and a market cap of $2,927,999,000. The stock has returned 75.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 20,870 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $32.28 per share and a market cap of $10,041,826,000. The stock has returned 189.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 11,005 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.08.

On 05/13/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.7 per share and a market cap of $45,342,000,000. The stock has returned 163.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

