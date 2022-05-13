Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $159,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.74%), MSFT(5.13%), and XLK(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,950-share investment in NYSE:BLK. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $781.91 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $615.33 per share and a market cap of $93,224,497,000. The stock has returned -24.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in ARCA:XLY by 15,091 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.95.

On 05/13/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $152.32 per share and a market cap of $16,366,785,000. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a price-book ratio of 6.35.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in NYSE:JCI by 35,230 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.89.

On 05/13/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $52.21 per share and a market cap of $36,320,873,000. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 28,126 shares in ARCA:PPA, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.03 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $69.8 per share and a market cap of $1,264,076,000. The stock has returned -5.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP/LA reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 4,700 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.89.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $350.38 per share and a market cap of $42,503,577,000. The stock has returned -3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a price-book ratio of 9.54.

