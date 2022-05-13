Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP

SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $370,000,000. The top holdings were ESI(5.91%), APO(4.33%), and FPH(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:APO by 216,245 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.79.

On 05/13/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $54.2 per share and a market cap of $31,135,650,000. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:IR. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.65 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Ingersoll Rand Inc traded for a price of $43.65 per share and a market cap of $17,718,838,000. The stock has returned -8.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingersoll Rand Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ESI by 250,000 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.07.

On 05/13/2022, Element Solutions Inc traded for a price of $20.31 per share and a market cap of $5,031,076,000. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Element Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 789,323 shares in NYSE:DO, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.32 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $7.06 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP bought 700,000 shares of NYSE:MCG for a total holding of 975,000. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.82.

On 05/13/2022, Membership Collective Group Inc traded for a price of $7.83 per share and a market cap of $1,583,757,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Membership Collective Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

