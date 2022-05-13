Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $136,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(69.89%), RMBL(8.03%), and LCID(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 210,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 69.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $364,392,177,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 378,600 shares in NAS:LCID, giving the stock a 7.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.92 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Lucid Group Inc traded for a price of $18.01 per share and a market cap of $30,037,809,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lucid Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 312.34.

During the quarter, SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 72,766 shares of NAS:RMBL for a total holding of 318,662. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.6.

On 05/13/2022, RumbleON Inc traded for a price of $18.74 per share and a market cap of $299,554,000. The stock has returned -51.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RumbleON Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 75,000 shares in NAS:ITAQU, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.01 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Inc traded for a price of $10.0274 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42893.25.

During the quarter, SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 43,987 shares of NYSE:MX for a total holding of 185,000. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.01.

On 05/13/2022, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $16.66 per share and a market cap of $747,939,000. The stock has returned -33.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

