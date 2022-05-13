Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1290 EAST MAIN STREET STAMFORD, CT 06902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $4,163,000,000. The top holdings were BALL(7.82%), MSFT(7.63%), and SHW(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC bought 30,480 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 32,749. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2321.01 per share and a market cap of $1,530,428,061,000. The stock has returned 2.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TGT by 411,743 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.25.

On 05/13/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $219.73 per share and a market cap of $101,883,128,000. The stock has returned 8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-book ratio of 8.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TXN by 398,827 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $176.33.

On 05/13/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $169.74 per share and a market cap of $156,523,001,000. The stock has returned -3.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 11.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 8.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CMG by 37,501 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1505.88.

On 05/13/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1318.28 per share and a market cap of $36,862,335,000. The stock has returned -4.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-book ratio of 17.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIVE by 306,912 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.89.

On 05/13/2022, Five Below Inc traded for a price of $145.98 per share and a market cap of $8,103,693,000. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Five Below Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.