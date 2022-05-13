Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 318 stocks valued at a total of $2,334,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.13%), MSFT(2.73%), and PEP(1.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 382,325 shares in NYSE:BK, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.96 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $43.46 per share and a market cap of $35,106,913,000. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought 65,805 shares of NAS:ENPH for a total holding of 144,803. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.64.

On 05/13/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $157.79 per share and a market cap of $21,306,105,000. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.09, a price-book ratio of 61.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.67 and a price-sales ratio of 14.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought 49,859 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 125,860. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/13/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $199.23 per share and a market cap of $428,721,804,000. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-book ratio of 13.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 16.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SBNY by 34,230 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.66.

On 05/13/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $201.2 per share and a market cap of $12,625,551,000. The stock has returned -20.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WST by 22,101 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $390.96.

On 05/13/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $304.97 per share and a market cap of $22,590,841,000. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-book ratio of 9.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 8.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

