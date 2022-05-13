Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3339 stocks valued at a total of $73,259,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.25%), MSFT(3.13%), and AMZN(1.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 616,145 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/13/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $497.27 per share and a market cap of $220,402,143,000. The stock has returned 31.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-book ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,313,072 shares of NYSE:CMI for a total holding of 1,462,179. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.62.

On 05/13/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $201.12 per share and a market cap of $28,377,593,000. The stock has returned -20.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 359,944 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/13/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $364,392,177,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 1,427,625 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 05/13/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.95 per share and a market cap of $40,283,075,000. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP bought 2,031,022 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 6,938,660. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/13/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $178,280,400,000. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

