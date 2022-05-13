Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $111,000,000. The top holdings were AXSM(39.06%), RNA(14.87%), and BIL(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 271,820 shares of NAS:KURA for a total holding of 357,620. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.42.

On 05/13/2022, Kura Oncology Inc traded for a price of $11.62 per share and a market cap of $774,312,000. The stock has returned -56.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kura Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.58 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.12.

ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 36,168 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.41.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.45 per share and a market cap of $17,072,801,000. The stock has returned -0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 21,782 shares. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 05/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.98 per share and a market cap of $18,000,096,000. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AXSM by 80,770 shares. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.94.

On 05/13/2022, Axsome Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $27.9 per share and a market cap of $1,085,687,000. The stock has returned -55.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 69.79 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.41.

The guru established a new position worth 37,888 shares in NYSE:CTRA, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.34 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $29.78 per share and a market cap of $23,996,878,000. The stock has returned 77.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

