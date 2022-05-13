Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of DEUTSCHE BANK AG\

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Deutsche Bank was founded in Berlin in 1870. The bank’s statute emphasized foreign business, stating that “the object of the company is to transact banking business of all kinds, in particular to promote and facilitate trade relations between Germany, other European countries and overseas markets.” Within the first 5 years of its opening, the bank would open branches in Bremen, Yokohama, Shanghai, Hamburg and London. In the bank’s second decade, it would see great growth. By maintaining a stronghold in Germany to finance business abroad, it was able to form alliances with large regional banks. While the postwar period forced a series of liquidations, the bank would merge with other local banks in 1929 to create the Deutsche Bank and DiscontoGesellschaft. The onset of World War II and Adolf Hitler would see the bank gain in size, incorporating banks that fell into German Hands, become divided into 10 regional banks with Germany’s defeat, and the reunification of the banks to form the Deutsche Bank AG in 1957. Two years later, the bank would enter retail banking by introducing small personal loans. Through the 1970s the bank would refocus on international expansion, opening new offices in locations such as Milan, Moscow, London, Paris, and Tokyo. In the 1980s Deutsche Bank would acquire the Italian subsidiary of Bank of America and Morgan, Grenfell & Co., beginning to create an investment-banking presence. It would continue acquisitions through the 90s, merging with Banco de Madrid, Banca Popolare di Lecco, Credit Lyonnais Belgium, and Bankers Trust. Before opening in NYSE, it would consolidate all U.S. Activities under Deutsche Bank North America Holding. Deutsche Bank would continue with its acquisitions through the new millennia, acquiring companies such as the Swiss Private BanK Rued, Blass & Cie, Berliner Bank and Norisbank. It now holds total assets equal to over $1.6 trillion. Notable mutual funds include its Core Plus Income Fund and Commodity Strategy Fund and notable ETFs include the MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity and MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4095 stocks valued at a total of $213,725,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.58%), AAPL(3.88%), and GOOGL(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEUTSCHE BANK AG\’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ bought 13,873,794 shares of NYSE:ENB for a total holding of 36,469,681. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.78.

On 05/13/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $88,918,782,000. The stock has returned 15.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 136,196 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,879,000. The stock has returned -32.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-book ratio of 8.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 1,177,822 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/13/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $332.8 per share and a market cap of $323,696,162,000. The stock has returned -9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-book ratio of 46.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.41 and a price-sales ratio of 16.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ bought 9,083,481 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 30,461,610. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.18.

On 05/13/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.17 per share and a market cap of $283,360,518,000. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ reduced their investment in NYSE:EXR by 1,662,443 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.72.

On 05/13/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $178.96 per share and a market cap of $24,030,724,000. The stock has returned 26.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-book ratio of 7.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.95 and a price-sales ratio of 15.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

