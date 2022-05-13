Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.

BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $83,000,000. The top holdings were RMBS(20.35%), BBWI(18.12%), and EML(17.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:VSCO by 61,734 shares. The trade had a 3.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.5.

On 05/13/2022, Victoria's Secret & Co traded for a price of $49.17 per share and a market cap of $4,108,388,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Victoria's Secret & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 35,203 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.96.

On 05/13/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $51.01 per share and a market cap of $12,165,372,000. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:TXT by 31,157 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.23.

On 05/13/2022, Textron Inc traded for a price of $63.36 per share and a market cap of $13,627,676,000. The stock has returned -3.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Textron Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 30,000-share investment in NYSE:MSGE. Previously, the stock had a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $61.03 per share and a market cap of $2,088,022,000. The stock has returned -29.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

During the quarter, BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. bought 16,401 shares of NYSE:EHC for a total holding of 160,941. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.64.

On 05/13/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $64.09 per share and a market cap of $6,396,353,000. The stock has returned -25.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

