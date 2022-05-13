Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3600 N. CAPITAL OF TEXAS HIGHWAY AUSTIN, TX 78746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 331 stocks valued at a total of $1,305,000,000. The top holdings were MINT(15.07%), SPY(7.04%), and VIG(5.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Venturi Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,963,953 shares in ARCA:MINT, giving the stock a 15.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.86 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad traded for a price of $99.72 per share and a market cap of $12,253,595,000. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 3,129,321 shares. The trade had a 5.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.23.

On 05/13/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $7,383,552,000. The stock has returned 0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 303,099 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.54.

On 05/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.98 per share and a market cap of $18,000,096,000. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 478,633-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.45 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $83.14 per share and a market cap of $23,786,357,000. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC bought 790,768 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 942,007. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.29.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.65 per share and a market cap of $5,550,930,000. The stock has returned -18.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.