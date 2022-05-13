Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $157,000,000. The top holdings were EPAY(33.37%), FYBR(21.55%), and ADNT(17.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,946,716 shares in NAS:SABR, giving the stock a 14.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.82 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Sabre Corp traded for a price of $7.05 per share and a market cap of $2,301,055,000. The stock has returned -46.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabre Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 540,957-share investment in NAS:BLMN. Previously, the stock had a 6.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.6 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, Bloomin Brands Inc traded for a price of $21.53 per share and a market cap of $1,909,771,000. The stock has returned -21.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bloomin Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 40,800 shares of NYSE:DIN for a total holding of 266,340. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.46.

On 05/13/2022, Dine Brands Global Inc traded for a price of $75.57 per share and a market cap of $1,265,874,000. The stock has returned -17.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dine Brands Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CLEARFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 789,565 shares of NAS:EPAY for a total holding of 925,000. The trade had a 23.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 05/13/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $2,586,582,000. The stock has returned 55.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 864,131-share investment in NAS:WSC. Previously, the stock had a 22.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.07 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp traded for a price of $35.61 per share and a market cap of $7,923,992,000. The stock has returned 21.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

