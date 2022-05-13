Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 732 stocks valued at a total of $1,210,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.58%), MSFT(2.29%), and AMZN(2.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 461,047 shares in ARCA:UCON, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.82 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.04 per share and a market cap of $1,173,124,000. The stock has returned -4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 227,707 shares in NAS:FTSL, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.09 during the quarter.

On 05/13/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE traded for a price of $45.62 per share and a market cap of $3,809,268,000. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 120,544 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.94.

On 05/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $58.09 per share and a market cap of $16,346,526,000. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 19,008 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/13/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $301.94 per share and a market cap of $166,519,910,000. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a price-book ratio of 7.87.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPDW by 170,878 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.7.

On 05/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $31.06 per share and a market cap of $11,454,928,000. The stock has returned -13.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

