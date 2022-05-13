Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC

ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 702 stocks valued at a total of $4,982,000,000. The top holdings were VALT(4.48%), AG(2.72%), and PAAS(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:XXII by 1,290,374 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.5.

On 05/13/2022, 22nd Century Group Inc traded for a price of $1.68 per share and a market cap of $276,421,000. The stock has returned -60.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 22nd Century Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 8.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC bought 307,505 shares of NAS:VRSN for a total holding of 422,148. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.07.

On 05/13/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $165.11 per share and a market cap of $18,086,940,000. The stock has returned -24.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.12 and a price-sales ratio of 13.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC bought 542,687 shares of NYSE:NET for a total holding of 890,674. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.08.

On 05/13/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $66.38 per share and a market cap of $21,655,610,000. The stock has returned -18.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -135.73 and a price-sales ratio of 24.83.

During the quarter, ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC bought 292,777 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 491,337. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.87.

On 05/13/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $156.29 per share and a market cap of $36,262,195,000. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 32.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -483.09 and a price-sales ratio of 22.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC bought 269,763 shares of NAS:ZS for a total holding of 378,203. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.01.

On 05/13/2022, Zscaler Inc traded for a price of $153.23 per share and a market cap of $21,618,506,000. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zscaler Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.78 and a price-sales ratio of 22.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

