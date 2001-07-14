The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 28, 2022, Twitter announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release, in which the Company "estimate[d] that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of" Twitter's monetizable daily active users. However, the Company stated that this estimate was subject to "significant judgment."

On May 13, 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter was "temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

On this news, Twitter’s stock fell $4.35, or 9.7%, to close at $40.72 per share on May 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

