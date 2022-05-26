OneConnect to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect” or the “Company”), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the First Quarter 2022 after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time

Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time

Online registration

Online registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F10962%2Foneconnect-financial-technology-co-ltd-1q22-earnings-release%2F

Please register in advance using the link provided above. You will receive an email confirmation with conference access information and a unique participant ID. The registration link will be valid through the duration of the call for any late signup.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect’s investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

