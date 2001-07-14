RBC Bearings Announces the Retirement of Alan B. Levine from the Board of Directors

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that Mr. Alan B. Levine has retired from the Board of Directors of RBC Bearings.

“I want to sincerely thank Alan for his many years of service to the Board and to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett. Dr. Hartnett added, “I am pleased that Alan will continue to advise the Company on strategic projects and financial matters.”

Similarly, Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Director Daniel A. Bergeron stated, “I want to thank Alan for his significant contributions to RBC over the last 17 years and wish him all the best.”

With Mr. Levine’s retirement, Edward D. Stewart is assuming the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Stewart has been a Director of RBC Bearings since 2013. Mr. Stewart has extensive experience serving on other company boards and audit committees. In addition, Mr. Stewart has many years of financial and operational experience with General Electric Company including as Executive Vice President of GE Capital and Chief Financial Officer of a number of other GE businesses. Mr. Stewart’s extensive financial experience qualifies him as a “Financial Expert” for our Audit Committee.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005490/en/