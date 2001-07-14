Cenntro Electric Group Expands Global Production Capacity with Acquisition of Advanced Manufacturing Facility in China

Cenntro+Electric+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or the “Company”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the acquisition of a new manufacturing facility in Changxing, Huzhou City, China, for a purchase price of approximately $19.5 million. The new 474,000 square foot facility will allow Cenntro to expand its production capacity.

The facility, built in 2018, is expected to provide Cenntro with advanced manufacturing capabilities. In addition to expanding capacity, the new site is expected to enable Cenntro to obtain ISO 9000 certification. The new facility will support the production of a new Metro® series and have an expected capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually once fully operational. The facility is expected to begin trial production in the third quarter of 2022.

“This is a critical acquisition for Cenntro. The new facility will allow us to expand and respond to the growing demand for our products, especially as we begin distributing into new markets,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO.

