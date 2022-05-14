Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of George Soros

George Soros recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Born in Budapest in 1930, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) is chair of Soros Fund Management LLC. As one of history’s most successful financiers, his views on investing and economic issues are widely followed.

Soros established the Quantum Group of Funds hedge fund in 1973; the lead Quantum Fund famously shorted the British Pound in 1992.

Soros converted his hedge fund into a family investment office in 2011; Soros Fund Management is advisor to the fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 240 stocks valued at a total of $5,062,000,000. The top holdings were RIVN(19.69%), LBRDK(7.14%), and CERN(5.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,948,436-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 6.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,560,000 shares of NAS:CERN for a total holding of 2,730,001. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 05/14/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.21 per share and a market cap of $27,706,981,000. The stock has returned 24.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,850,527-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

The guru established a new position worth 13,200,001 shares in NAS:ZNGA, giving the stock a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.79 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $7.91 per share and a market cap of $8,995,834,000. The stock has returned -22.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 580,842 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.72.

On 05/14/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $117.25 per share and a market cap of $18,948,046,000. The stock has returned -28.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 20.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

