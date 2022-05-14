Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Pinnacle Holdings, LLC

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $240,000,000. The top holdings were DIA(4.85%), UNH(2.73%), and AMR(2.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Holdings, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMR by 36,175 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.46.

On 05/14/2022, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc traded for a price of $159.78 per share and a market cap of $2,989,905,000. The stock has returned 970.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 6.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 22,380-share investment in NAS:WTFC. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.53 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Wintrust Financial Corp traded for a price of $83.65 per share and a market cap of $4,790,458,000. The stock has returned 9.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wintrust Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 15,546-share investment in OTCPK:BGEPF.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.42 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $142.55 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 29.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 40,000 shares in NYSE:NYCBpU.PFD, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.88 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, New York Community Capital Trust V traded for a price of $46.34 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, New York Community Capital Trust V has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The guru sold out of their 111,951-share investment in NYSE:TGP. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.98 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Teekay LNG Partners LP traded for a price of $16.98 per share and a market cap of $1,477,357,000. The stock has returned 39.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Teekay LNG Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-book ratio of 0.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

