Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $300,000,000. The top holdings were T(5.75%), VZ(4.59%), and BP(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 158,000-share investment in ARCA:AGG. Previously, the stock had a 8.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.53 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.51 per share and a market cap of $81,403,193,000. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 161,400-share investment in NYSE:RDS.B. Previously, the stock had a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.79 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.06 per share and a market cap of $194,251,744,000. The stock has returned 46.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 60,850 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.52 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $87.99 per share and a market cap of $236,473,125,000. The stock has returned -63.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. bought 327,300 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 894,600. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/14/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $142,034,560,000. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. bought 768,100 shares of NYSE:BCS for a total holding of 1,253,000. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.24.

On 05/14/2022, Barclays PLC traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $31,428,750,000. The stock has returned -24.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barclays PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-book ratio of 0.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

