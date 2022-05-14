Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $11,391,000,000. The top holdings were INTU(6.00%), ROP(5.79%), and JBHT(5.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Durable Capital Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP bought 335,129 shares of NYSE:YOU for a total holding of 11,396,288. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.23.

On 05/14/2022, Clear Secure Inc traded for a price of $28.27 per share and a market cap of $2,249,224,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clear Secure Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

During the quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP bought 136,968 shares of NAS:DUOL for a total holding of 3,361,913. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.29.

On 05/14/2022, Duolingo Inc traded for a price of $89.77 per share and a market cap of $3,510,455,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duolingo Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.16 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

During the quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP bought 1,132,983 shares of NAS:EYE for a total holding of 4,544,452. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.25.

On 05/14/2022, National Vision Holdings Inc traded for a price of $26.08 per share and a market cap of $2,123,485,000. The stock has returned -45.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Vision Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP bought 1,792,801 shares of NYSE:ENOV for a total holding of 3,206,472. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.38.

On 05/14/2022, Enovis Corp traded for a price of $63.94 per share and a market cap of $3,454,733,000. The stock has returned -12.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovis Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP bought 663,579 shares of NYSE:FOUR for a total holding of 2,969,519. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.28.

On 05/14/2022, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $2,690,899,000. The stock has returned -45.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

