Wiwynn to Demonstrate the Field-proven OCP openEDGE Platform for 5G Open RAN and MEC at Big5G 2022

Accelerating deployment of diverse edge applications demanding low latency

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, announced to present use cases of private 5G open RAN, core network and edge computing using its field-proven OCP openEDGE hardware platform, EP100, at Big5G 2022.

The short-depth EP100 platform is composed of five single-socket CPU sleds. Its flexibility and scalability are perfect for edge applications that run diverse workloads and require different levels of scaling by scenarios. Accompanying the dual-socket Wiwynn®ES200 and the upcoming EP102, which is equipped with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (Codenamed Sapphire Rapids), Wiwynn can agilely compose the most optimized hardware solutions for various edge applications.

"Our goal is to provide a flexible, scalable, and optimized hardware platform that powers a wide range of software-defined applications at the edge," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn's President. "Integration for different use cases with a broader ecosystem of partners is key to success. EP100 has been utilized in projects in different regions. We are excited to showcase some of them at Big5G 2022 and will deploy more at scale."

Wiwynn is working with Ciena, and other technology vendors, to successfully enable a private 5G-based smart factory PoC site for one of the world's largest tower providers in Germany. In addition, the collaboration of an integrated 5G-based low latency Mixed-Reality application for a US top-tier telecom is also ready for trials.

"The Wiwynn EP100 is a field-proven hardware platform to deploy 5G private network and 5G-enabled applications within a single device. In our collaboration, we've realized synergies from combining our hardware, software and solution integration expertise," said Joe Marsella, Vice President, Product Line Management – Metro & Edge, Ciena. "The private 5G market is growing rapidly, and we look forward to working together with Wiwynn to leverage the exciting opportunities ahead."

The multi-software supported EP100 also empowers more 5G open RAN solutions to enable automated mobile robot (ARM) in Wiwynn's Taiwan factory, as well as an ultra-low latency immersive holography project for a leading Taiwanese telecom.

The platform is also utilized as the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) in the Open Networking Foundation (ONF)'s SD-RAN 5G field trial with Deutsche Telekom, as well as the MEC server in Telefonica's 5G pilot use cases in Malaga, Spain.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading datacenters. We aggressively invest in next-generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO. As an OCP solution provider, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

