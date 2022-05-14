Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TOYOSU BAYSIDE CROSS TOWER TOKYO, M0 135-0061

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1786 stocks valued at a total of $18,327,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.05%), AAPL(4.99%), and AMZN(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 659,300-share investment in NYSE:ESTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.34 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $63.92 per share and a market cap of $5,974,538,000. The stock has returned -37.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 15.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.60 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:NIO by 1,493,600 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 05/14/2022, NIO Inc traded for a price of $14.31 per share and a market cap of $23,904,283,000. The stock has returned -54.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 70,436 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 05/14/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $452.65 per share and a market cap of $90,738,166,000. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 400.22, a price-book ratio of 22.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 118.60 and a price-sales ratio of 14.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 440,864 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 1,561,476. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/14/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.86 per share and a market cap of $375,493,367,000. The stock has returned 55.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 73.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 60,893 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $512.17.

On 05/14/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $371.76 per share and a market cap of $105,138,366,000. The stock has returned -7.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-book ratio of 6.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.82 and a price-sales ratio of 9.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

