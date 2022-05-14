Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC

LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Luminus Management LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 2002 by founder Paul Segal, who, although not actively involved with the company anymore, has placed Radion N. Segal as the trustee of the company. Luminus Management has grown from its inception to now have an additional office in Houston, Texas and has expanded to 25 employees of which 17 are investment professionals. The company utilizes a long short strategy to “capitalize on investment opportunities across the capital structure of companies primarily in power, utility and related subsectors by taking positions in securities including, but not limited to, equities, bonds, convertibles, preferred securities, and bank debt.” The firm seeks to locate inefficiencies primarily in the power sector to analyze the complex industry situations, utilizing a fundamental investment methodology with a macro sector overlay while managing risks. Luminus Management invests most heavily in the utilities and telecommunications sector, which alone makes up half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the energy, materials, transports, industrials, and finance sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company keeps its holdings an average of 2.45 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 65.3%. Luminus Management manages over $5.4 billion in total assets under management spread across 8 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although the company’s total number of accounts has been somewhat volatile in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $1.1 billion back in 2011 to approaching five times that amount today. Luminus Management currently caters solely to pooled investment vehicles and takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and various performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $447,000,000. The top holdings were BATL(25.57%), ARCH(19.02%), and ASH(3.93%).

The guru sold out of their 332,774-share investment in NYSE:BERY. Previously, the stock had a 5.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Berry Global Group Inc traded for a price of $53.84 per share and a market cap of $7,015,352,000. The stock has returned -22.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berry Global Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,443,967-share investment in NYSE:ERO. Previously, the stock had a 5.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.88 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Ero Copper Corp traded for a price of $10.6 per share and a market cap of $953,283,000. The stock has returned -52.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ero Copper Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ASH by 151,326 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.26.

On 05/14/2022, Ashland Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $98.76 per share and a market cap of $5,340,325,000. The stock has returned 16.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,532,415-share investment in NYSE:USER. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.28 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, UserTesting Inc traded for a price of $4.61 per share and a market cap of $658,606,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UserTesting Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.95 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

The guru sold out of their 42,200-share investment in NYSE:APD. Previously, the stock had a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $257.27 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $233.71 per share and a market cap of $51,830,644,000. The stock has returned -20.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

