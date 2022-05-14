Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AXON CAPITAL LP

AXON CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

126 East 56th Street New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $43,000,000. The top holdings were APMIU(34.46%), PLYA(26.63%), and FIS(25.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AXON CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 51,200-share investment in NYSE:CI. Previously, the stock had a 18.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.16 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $259.19 per share and a market cap of $82,234,106,000. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 63,000-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 6.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.74 per share and a market cap of $60,783,466,000. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AXON CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NYSE:FIS by 32,300 shares. The trade had a 5.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.66.

On 05/14/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $96.5 per share and a market cap of $58,939,424,000. The stock has returned -33.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AXON CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NAS:PLYA by 253,880 shares. The trade had a 3.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.24.

On 05/14/2022, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV traded for a price of $8.81 per share and a market cap of $1,460,505,000. The stock has returned 22.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a price-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AXON CAPITAL LP bought 19,300 shares of NYSE:HDB for a total holding of 48,700. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.12.

On 05/14/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $53.12 per share and a market cap of $98,245,440,000. The stock has returned -22.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 7.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.