Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ZUGERSTRASSE 57 BAAR-ZUG, V8 6341

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $1,912,000,000. The top holdings were CLVT(24.02%), MPLN(7.42%), and AWK(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Partners Group Holding AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 611,101 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $54.2 per share and a market cap of $31,135,651,000. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 480,150 shares in NAS:CSX, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.38 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $72,685,510,000. The stock has returned 0.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Partners Group Holding AG reduced their investment in NYSE:BBU by 272,962 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.36.

On 05/14/2022, Brookfield Business Partners LP traded for a price of $23.38 per share and a market cap of $1,755,893,000. The stock has returned -19.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Business Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 643,534 shares in NAS:GBDC, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.49 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Golub Capital BDC Inc traded for a price of $14.33 per share and a market cap of $2,448,506,000. The stock has returned 2.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golub Capital BDC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 7.59.

The guru sold out of their 556,419-share investment in NAS:SLRC. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.29 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, SLR Investment Corp traded for a price of $15.64 per share and a market cap of $856,644,000. The stock has returned -4.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLR Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 12.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.