Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cornerstone Capital, Inc.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $891,000,000. The top holdings were GOOGL(5.82%), MSFT(5.58%), and AMZN(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 709,201-share investment in NYSE:MNR. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.94 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp traded for a price of $20.98 per share and a market cap of $2,066,244,000. The stock has returned 22.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.65 and a price-sales ratio of 11.01.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 62,385 shares of NYSE:CCI for a total holding of 64,213. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.85.

On 05/14/2022, Crown Castle International Corp traded for a price of $176.49 per share and a market cap of $76,425,761,000. The stock has returned 1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 9.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.56 and a price-sales ratio of 11.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 197,687 shares of NAS:CSCO for a total holding of 218,890. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 05/14/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.56 per share and a market cap of $205,880,566,000. The stock has returned -2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 74,512 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 211,067. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/14/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.83 per share and a market cap of $91,288,288,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 102,920 shares of NYSE:SHAK for a total holding of 136,466. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.87.

On 05/14/2022, Shake Shack Inc traded for a price of $46.33 per share and a market cap of $1,817,238,000. The stock has returned -41.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shake Shack Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

