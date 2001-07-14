GRAB DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Grab Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings, Inc. (“Grab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Grab securities between August 02, 2021 and March 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 16, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 3, 2022, at 7:01 a.m. Eastern, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. Grab's Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

