Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $3,131,000,000. The top holdings were MRNA(34.87%), WFC(28.26%), and AA(9.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Theleme Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,646,245-share investment in NAS:TMUS. Previously, the stock had a 6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.52 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.33 per share and a market cap of $158,365,372,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,148,000-share investment in NAS:ADI. Previously, the stock had a 5.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.37 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $158.74 per share and a market cap of $83,071,044,000. The stock has returned 10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Theleme Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 3,571,237 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.28.

On 05/14/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.64 per share and a market cap of $161,620,620,000. The stock has returned -6.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Theleme Partners LLP bought 1,065,100 shares of NAS:MRNA for a total holding of 5,022,174. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.69.

On 05/14/2022, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $137.91 per share and a market cap of $54,855,015,000. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 215,000 shares in NAS:LRCX, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $629.37 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $491.92 per share and a market cap of $68,236,696,000. The stock has returned -14.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-book ratio of 11.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

