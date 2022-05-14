Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P

SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $751,000,000. The top holdings were SPGI(10.70%), ALC(6.19%), and WFC(5.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 191,959 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 195,931. The trade had a 10.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/14/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $336.85 per share and a market cap of $114,495,315,000. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 635,969-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 9.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P reduced their investment in NYSE:STZ by 127,790 shares. The trade had a 3.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.97.

On 05/14/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $248.92 per share and a market cap of $46,983,573,000. The stock has returned 9.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 812,257 shares of NYSE:RF for a total holding of 1,090,631. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.56.

On 05/14/2022, Regions Financial Corp traded for a price of $19.88 per share and a market cap of $18,577,853,000. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regions Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 378,039 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $40.74 per share and a market cap of $57,584,389,000. The stock has returned 29.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

