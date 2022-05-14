Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 MONTGOMERY STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $36,000,000. The top holdings were TQQQ(21.41%), UDOW(21.39%), and TNA(21.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 105,483 shares in ARCA:UDOW, giving the stock a 21.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.31 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, ProShares UltraPro Dow30 traded for a price of $57.1 per share and a market cap of $659,506,000. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC bought 96,619 shares of NAS:TQQQ for a total holding of 131,866. The trade had a 15.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.49.

On 05/14/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $31.63 per share and a market cap of $12,993,604,000. The stock has returned -35.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC bought 89,114 shares of ARCA:TNA for a total holding of 121,338. The trade had a 15.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.66.

On 05/14/2022, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares traded for a price of $39.47 per share and a market cap of $1,124,896,000. The stock has returned -53.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

During the quarter, Crosspoint Capital Strategies, LLC bought 40,210 shares of ARCA:UPRO for a total holding of 79,813. The trade had a 7.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.97.

On 05/14/2022, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $43.33 per share and a market cap of $2,357,152,000. The stock has returned -15.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 21,088 shares in ARCA:SPXL, giving the stock a 7.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.62 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares traded for a price of $81.46 per share and a market cap of $2,451,946,000. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.