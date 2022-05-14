Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. is an investment advisory company based out of Paris, France. The company was established in 1985 and has grown from its inception to now have entities in Paris, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, and Dusseldorf. Comgest Global Investors is currently headed by Arnaud Cosserat who acts as the CIO for the group. The company has grown from its inception to now operate with over 100 employees located around the world. The company operates through two fund platforms: the UCITS IV fund domiciled in Ireland and France. Comgest Global Investors is fully independent with capital entirely held by its employees. The company emaphsizes stability, transparency, ethics, and integrity and operates with a long term perspective that is both conservative and defensive. Comgest Global Investors believes that “superior returns are generated by the stock price appreciation of companies that can sustain above-average earnings growth for an extended period of time.” The company selects its portfolio of companies through a strict qualitative methodology, which includes criteria such as earnings visibility, exceptional business franchises, low cyclicality, high returns on equity, sustainable profit margins and self-financing capabilities. Comgest Global Investors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up approximately three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top holdings includes Infosys LTD and Netease Inc., which respectively make up 21% and 17% of its total holdings. Comgest Global Investors’s top 10 holdings together make up over three quarters of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 15.2%. The company offers a wide variety of strategies including various Comgest Growth funds in specific regional markets and its Comgest Growth World, Comgest Monde, Magellan, and Emerging Markets funds, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $6,395,000,000. The top holdings were ACN(8.38%), MSFT(8.09%), and ICLR(8.01%).

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 1,869,479 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/14/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $102.67 per share and a market cap of $137,735,827,000. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.37 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 350,861 shares in NYSE:ALLE, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.66 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Allegion PLC traded for a price of $112.78 per share and a market cap of $9,902,639,000. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allegion PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-book ratio of 13.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,092,742 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.68 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $113.01 per share and a market cap of $177,851,462,000. The stock has returned -14.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 12.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 911,992 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.86.

On 05/14/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $148.05 per share and a market cap of $407,549,357,000. The stock has returned 8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 788,842 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.96 per share and a market cap of $471,700,368,000. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

