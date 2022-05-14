Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Level 13, 35 Clarence Street Sydney, C3 2000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $3,206,000,000. The top holdings were PEG(9.27%), PBA(8.14%), and ENB(6.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:EXC by 3,539,041 shares. The trade had a 4.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.31.

On 05/14/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $46.73 per share and a market cap of $45,805,195,000. The stock has returned 52.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 774,581 shares in NYSE:SRE, giving the stock a 4.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.5 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $161.06 per share and a market cap of $50,621,920,000. The stock has returned 20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 1,930,675 shares. The trade had a 3.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.68.

On 05/14/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $73.65 per share and a market cap of $78,254,942,000. The stock has returned 17.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ClearBridge Investments Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CSX by 2,016,908 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.38.

On 05/14/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $72,685,510,000. The stock has returned 0.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought 750,144 shares of NYSE:NEP for a total holding of 1,541,145. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.8.

On 05/14/2022, NextEra Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $62.95 per share and a market cap of $5,281,845,000. The stock has returned 1.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.