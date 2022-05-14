Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC

ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $3,922,000,000. The top holdings were GOOGL(23.76%), TDG(23.61%), and MSFT(20.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 708,929 shares. The trade had a 12.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $587.53.

On 05/14/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $471.39 per share and a market cap of $79,126,716,000. The stock has returned -31.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-book ratio of 6.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 127,246 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 10.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-book ratio of 8.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC bought 915,133 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 2,635,309. The trade had a 7.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/14/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.12 per share and a market cap of $1,952,925,132,000. The stock has returned 8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-book ratio of 12.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 421,150 shares. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/14/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ALTAROCK PARTNERS LLC bought 46,734 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 335,110. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2321.01 per share and a market cap of $1,531,299,200,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

