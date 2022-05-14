Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1274 stocks valued at a total of $6,012,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(1.60%), AMP(1.46%), and MO(1.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ESS by 115,696 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $333.89.

On 05/14/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $296.28 per share and a market cap of $19,356,868,000. The stock has returned 5.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.64 and a price-sales ratio of 13.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,055,896 shares of NYSE:WY for a total holding of 1,749,757. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.66.

On 05/14/2022, Weyerhaeuser Co traded for a price of $38.71 per share and a market cap of $28,819,518,000. The stock has returned 8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CE by 183,937 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.91.

On 05/14/2022, Celanese Corp traded for a price of $142.52 per share and a market cap of $15,436,187,000. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celanese Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 221,725 shares of NYSE:DGX for a total holding of 511,097. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 05/14/2022, Quest Diagnostics Inc traded for a price of $136.39 per share and a market cap of $16,007,416,000. The stock has returned 1.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quest Diagnostics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CBRE by 221,619 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.56.

On 05/14/2022, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $80.8 per share and a market cap of $26,410,333,000. The stock has returned -6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

