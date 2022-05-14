Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Game Creek Capital, LP

Game Creek Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $253,000,000. The top holdings were MOS(3.95%), GOOGL(3.75%), and PFE(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Game Creek Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 45,500 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.02 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.33 per share and a market cap of $158,365,372,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 93,550 shares. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/14/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $280,095,918,000. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Game Creek Capital, LP bought 103,000 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 126,500. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.02.

On 05/14/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $24.39 per share and a market cap of $47,893,674,000. The stock has returned -45.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Game Creek Capital, LP bought 58,000 shares of NYSE:AEM for a total holding of 84,750. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.09.

On 05/14/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $50.64 per share and a market cap of $22,947,278,000. The stock has returned -24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 13,200 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 05/14/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $166.91 per share and a market cap of $165,894,616,000. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.29, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

