Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $465,000,000. The top holdings were FB(14.90%), GOOGL(14.60%), and MSFT(8.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tikehau Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 242,555 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 4.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.44 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $75.6 per share and a market cap of $86,705,640,000. The stock has returned -29.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 220,000-share investment in NYSE:CHD. Previously, the stock had a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.68 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Church & Dwight Co Inc traded for a price of $98.15 per share and a market cap of $23,827,986,000. The stock has returned 11.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Church & Dwight Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 59,000 shares in NYSE:WAT, giving the stock a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.35 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Waters Corp traded for a price of $320.42 per share and a market cap of $19,300,607,000. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waters Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-book ratio of 51.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tikehau Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:NVR by 3,025 shares. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5103.32.

On 05/14/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4293.57 per share and a market cap of $14,124,411,000. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Tikehau Investment Management bought 65,190 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 311,890. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/14/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

