Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $2,028,000,000. The top holdings were SCHX(12.48%), QQQ(6.58%), and VOO(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 2,220,404 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 4,701,271. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/14/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $28,396,913,000. The stock has returned -4.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 1,071,357 shares. The trade had a 5.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.51 per share and a market cap of $81,474,948,000. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 458,972 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 462,150. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.86.

On 05/14/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad traded for a price of $99.72 per share and a market cap of $12,253,595,000. The stock has returned -1.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 98,347 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 159,212. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/14/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $364,392,177,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:REM by 1,329,507 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.79.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $30.12 per share and a market cap of $846,372,000. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

