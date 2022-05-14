Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Toronado Partners, LLC

Toronado Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $340,000,000. The top holdings were TENB(13.82%), MX(12.84%), and MITK(11.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Toronado Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,030,526 shares in NAS:AMPL, giving the stock a 5.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.42 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Amplitude Inc traded for a price of $17.04 per share and a market cap of $1,900,298,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amplitude Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

During the quarter, Toronado Partners, LLC bought 1,323,046 shares of NAS:GDYN for a total holding of 2,117,679. The trade had a 5.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.59.

On 05/14/2022, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $15.8 per share and a market cap of $1,059,606,000. The stock has returned -3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 104.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

During the quarter, Toronado Partners, LLC bought 103,980 shares of NYSE:TWLO for a total holding of 191,537. The trade had a 5.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.37.

On 05/14/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $110.79 per share and a market cap of $20,128,267,000. The stock has returned -60.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Toronado Partners, LLC bought 2,620,437 shares of NYSE:RSKD for a total holding of 3,380,700. The trade had a 4.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.68.

On 05/14/2022, Riskified Ltd traded for a price of $4.52 per share and a market cap of $742,785,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Riskified Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

During the quarter, Toronado Partners, LLC bought 304,363 shares of NAS:GDS for a total holding of 839,688. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.91.

On 05/14/2022, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $29.47 per share and a market cap of $5,615,509,000. The stock has returned -57.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

