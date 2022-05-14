Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC

BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $1,057,000,000. The top holdings were ACT(31.92%), SPY(21.10%), and IWM(20.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,937 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 21.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $444.05 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $364,392,177,000. The stock has returned -1.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 10,660 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 20.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.07 per share and a market cap of $53,269,641,000. The stock has returned -17.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 24,600 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 8.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.96 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.53 per share and a market cap of $34,351,485,000. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru sold out of their 765,311-share investment in NYSE:FHN. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.9 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $21.72 per share and a market cap of $11,617,502,000. The stock has returned 19.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,806,667-share investment in NYSE:MTG. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.13 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, MGIC Investment Corp traded for a price of $13.05 per share and a market cap of $4,040,296,000. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGIC Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

