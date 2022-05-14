Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Point Break Capital Management, LLC

Point Break Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $1,145,000,000. The top holdings were CZR(71.76%), ONON(7.16%), and TMUS(0.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Point Break Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Point Break Capital Management, LLC bought 987,230 shares of NAS:CZR for a total holding of 10,617,833. The trade had a 6.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.33.

On 05/14/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $54.99 per share and a market cap of $11,787,994,000. The stock has returned -41.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 79,940 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.02 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.33 per share and a market cap of $158,365,372,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 19,280-share investment in ARCA:IGM. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $386.11 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF traded for a price of $319.16 per share and a market cap of $3,670,340,000. The stock has returned -13.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a price-book ratio of 7.57.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ONON by 157,080 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.65.

On 05/14/2022, On Holding AG traded for a price of $20.22 per share and a market cap of $6,337,429,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, On Holding AG has a price-book ratio of 6.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.15 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The guru sold out of their 3,161-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $402.48 per share and a market cap of $50,447,465,000. The stock has returned -61.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 373.15, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 268.91 and a price-sales ratio of 9.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

