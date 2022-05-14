Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 GEORGETOWN DR, SUITE 401 SEWICKLEY, PA 15143

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $127,000,000. The top holdings were VB(23.96%), VOO(23.39%), and VEA(17.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aufman Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aufman Associates Inc bought 1,494 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 66,203. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $421.15.

On 05/14/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $250,810,781,000. The stock has returned -1.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

The guru established a new position worth 4,893 shares in NAS:ESGD, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.74 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $67.18 per share and a market cap of $6,885,950,000. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 9,487 shares in BATS:ESML, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.43 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $33.435 per share and a market cap of $1,419,316,000. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.34.

During the quarter, Aufman Associates Inc bought 7,032 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 452,816. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.68.

On 05/14/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.55 per share and a market cap of $97,543,950,000. The stock has returned -13.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru established a new position worth 6,910 shares in NAS:USXF, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.37 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF traded for a price of $31.53 per share and a market cap of $635,329,000. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.