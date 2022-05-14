Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $268,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(12.67%), LQD(10.21%), and VT(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Wave Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Red Wave Investments LLC bought 10,411 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 12,493. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/14/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.71 per share and a market cap of $31,256,344,000. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Red Wave Investments LLC bought 1,244 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 3,541. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/14/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $497.27 per share and a market cap of $220,402,143,000. The stock has returned 31.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-book ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 7,269 shares in ARCA:LQDH, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.26 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $90.78 per share and a market cap of $1,220,992,000. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Red Wave Investments LLC bought 1,395 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 4,574. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/14/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $332.8 per share and a market cap of $323,696,164,000. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-book ratio of 46.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.41 and a price-sales ratio of 16.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 3,339 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/14/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $98,502,385,000. The stock has returned 3.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

