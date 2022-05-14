Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.

SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $59,000,000. The top holdings were AMWL(44.93%), ALRN(14.42%), and AADI(10.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 374,785 shares in NAS:AADI, giving the stock a 7.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.53 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Aadi Bioscience Inc traded for a price of $14.02 per share and a market cap of $293,606,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Aadi Bioscience Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 268.11.

The guru sold out of their 374,791-share investment in NAS:ARPO. Previously, the stock had a 5.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.47 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $2.2 per share and a market cap of $104,853,000. The stock has returned 48.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

During the quarter, SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. bought 9,000,000 shares of NAS:ALRN for a total holding of 16,609,449. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.72.

On 05/14/2022, Aileron Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $0.3876 per share and a market cap of $35,203,000. The stock has returned -63.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.90 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.16.

